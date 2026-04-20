Marc Benioff says Agentforce proves AI will not replace software
Technology
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff isn't worried about AI taking over traditional software.
In a recent report, he pointed to Agentforce, Salesforce's own AI tool launched in late 2024, as proof that AI actually upgrades what software can do, rather than replacing it.
AI is not going to replace software. AI is going to make software better, Benioff explained.
Salesforce's Agentforce boosts support efficiency 40%
Benioff shared how Agentforce has already made life easier for companies like Pearson and PenFed, helping answer customer questions and reset passwords automatically, which boosted efficiency by 40%.
He also emphasized Salesforce's long-standing commitment to data security and compliance, saying their experience keeps them ahead in the game: We've been doing this for decades.