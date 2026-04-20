Marc Benioff says Agentforce proves AI will not replace software Technology Apr 20, 2026

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff isn't worried about AI taking over traditional software.

In a recent report, he pointed to Agentforce, Salesforce's own AI tool launched in late 2024, as proof that AI actually upgrades what software can do, rather than replacing it.

AI is not going to replace software. AI is going to make software better, Benioff explained.