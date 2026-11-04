Marine scientists warn climate change threatens oceans at CMFRI symposium
Technology
Marine scientists are raising red flags about how climate change is hurting our oceans: think hotter waters, coral bleaching, and fish moving to new places.
These changes are putting both marine life and the people who rely on fishing at risk, as discussed at a global symposium hosted by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute on November 4, 2026.
Experts urge global tech collaboration
At the event, experts from 30 countries agreed that tackling these problems needs some serious teamwork and smart tech, like satellites, AI, ocean sensors, and climate models.
By combining these tools, they hope to spot changes faster and give early warnings to help protect sea life and keep fisheries sustainable for future generations.