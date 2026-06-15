Mark Carney warns against overreliance on a few AI models
Mark Carney, former Bank of England governor and former Bank of Canada governor, is urging the world not to rely on just a few powerful AI models.
After the US restricted exports of Anthropic's latest AI systems, he pointed out that putting too much trust in a handful of tech tools could be risky, comparing it to the systemic risks revealed by the 2008 financial crisis.
Carney discussed AI risks with Macron
Carney's warning comes as leaders gear up for the G7 summit in France, where AI centralization will be a hot topic.
He's already discussed these concerns with French President Macron, and top names from major AI companies (including Anthropic) will join the conversation.
Carney says it's important to tackle these risks together—even if there will not be a mission accomplished banner that comes out of the G7.