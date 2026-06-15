Mark Carney warns against overreliance on a few AI models Technology Jun 15, 2026

Mark Carney, former Bank of England governor and former Bank of Canada governor, is urging the world not to rely on just a few powerful AI models.

After the US restricted exports of Anthropic's latest AI systems, he pointed out that putting too much trust in a handful of tech tools could be risky, comparing it to the systemic risks revealed by the 2008 financial crisis.