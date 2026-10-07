Mark Gurman reports Apple 'Ultra' foldable iPhone could cost $2,000
Apple is reportedly working on a higher-end "Ultra" lineup/category of devices, with a foldable iPhone expected in 2026.
This phone will have both outer (5.5-inch) and inner (7.8-inch) screens, and could be priced around $2,000, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
It's Apple's boldest design move yet: think bigger screens that fit in your pocket.
Apple Ultra series expands across devices
The Ultra series isn't stopping at just phones. Next-gen AirPods are on the way, featuring computer-vision cameras for smarter Siri interactions.
A touchscreen MacBook Pro with an OLED display and a refreshed Mac Studio desktop powered by new M-series chips are also expected.
There are even hints of a foldable OLED iPad and upgraded iMacs, all part of Apple's push toward more premium, high-end tech released throughout the year instead of just big annual drops.