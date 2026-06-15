Mark Gurman says Apple considers Siri subscription, competing with ChatGPT

iCloud+ users get higher limits

Gurman explains that advanced AI features like the new Siri and Image Playground use a lot of server power, so Apple might set rate limits or offer more access through paid plans.

Right now, iCloud+ users get higher usage limits, but a separate subscription for these next-level features could roll out at some point.

The new Siri drops this fall with iOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27: just be ready if some perks aren't totally free.