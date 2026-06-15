Mark Gurman says Apple considers Siri subscription, competing with ChatGPT
Apple just showed off its upgraded Siri AI at WWDC 2026, and while the basics will stay free, some of the coolest new features, like smarter conversations and generative answers, could cost extra.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple is considering a subscription model for these premium tools, putting Siri in direct competition with ChatGPT.
iCloud+ users get higher limits
Gurman explains that advanced AI features like the new Siri and Image Playground use a lot of server power, so Apple might set rate limits or offer more access through paid plans.
Right now, iCloud+ users get higher usage limits, but a separate subscription for these next-level features could roll out at some point.
The new Siri drops this fall with iOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27: just be ready if some perks aren't totally free.