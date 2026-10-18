Mark Hollands-led team discovers 1st green white dwarf WD J1330+6435
Astronomers just spotted something wild: a white dwarf called WD J1330+6435, now known as the first green star ever found.
Sitting 326 light-years from Earth, this so-called "zombie star" is munching on leftover debris from its old planetary system, which gives it a striking green glow.
The discovery was led by Mark Hollands and his team at the University of Warwick and was published in October 2026.
Sodium absorption and debris change appearance
The secret behind its color: sodium in the star's atmosphere absorbs certain wavelengths of light, turning the star green instead of the usual orange, white or blue.
Plus, as it consumes more debris (like calcium and lithium), its appearance, challenging what scientists thought they knew about stars after they die.
Discovery raises questions about stellar evolution
This discovery doesn't just add a new color to our cosmic palette: it also opens up fresh questions about how stars evolve and what happens after they burn out.
For space fans and science lovers alike, it's a reminder that there are still surprises waiting out there in the universe.