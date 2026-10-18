Mark Hollands-led team discovers 1st green white dwarf WD J1330+6435

Astronomers just spotted something wild: a white dwarf called WD J1330+6435, now known as the first green star ever found.

Sitting 326 light-years from Earth, this so-called "zombie star" is munching on leftover debris from its old planetary system, which gives it a striking green glow.

The discovery was led by Mark Hollands and his team at the University of Warwick and was published in October 2026.