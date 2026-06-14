Mark Lanier credits AI after $6 million win over Meta, Google Technology Jun 14, 2026

A lawyer just scored a $6 million win against Meta and Google, and he credits AI for the boost.

Mark Lanier's team used Boodlebox, a platform powered by ChatGPT and Claude, to quickly sort through trial transcripts, jury notes, and evidence.

Lanier compared the AI to having "It's as if I have 10 additional workers who are incredibly well-trained, who know the file inside and out, who work 24 hours a day and don't even need to take a break for the restroom, much less PTO. In the 10 hours I might be working outside of court, I can get 30 hours of work done." on his side, but made it clear that human checks are still essential to keep things accurate.