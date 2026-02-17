Mark your calendars: Annular solar eclipse on February 17
Heads up—an annular solar eclipse is set for February 17, 2026!
This rare "ring of fire" moment happens when the Moon covers most of the Sun, leaving a bright circle around it.
The show starts at 09:56 UTC and wraps up by 14:28 UTC, with peak viewing around 12:11-12:13 UTC, lasting about 2 minutes 20 seconds.
Where to see the eclipse?
If you're at Concordia or Mirny Station in Antarctica, you'll get the full effect.
Elsewhere in Antarctica and parts of southeastern Africa (think Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius) plus southern Argentina and Chile, you'll see a partial eclipse.
Not on the path? No worries—live streams will be available.
And if you're watching in person anywhere, don't forget certified eclipse glasses to protect your eyes!