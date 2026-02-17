Mark your calendars: Annular solar eclipse on February 17

Where to see the eclipse?

If you're at Concordia or Mirny Station in Antarctica, you'll get the full effect.

Elsewhere in Antarctica and parts of southeastern Africa (think Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius) plus southern Argentina and Chile, you'll see a partial eclipse.

Not on the path? No worries—live streams will be available.

And if you're watching in person anywhere, don't forget certified eclipse glasses to protect your eyes!