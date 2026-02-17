Mark your calendars for annular solar eclipse on February 17 Technology Feb 17, 2026

Heads up, sky-watchers!

On February 17, 2026, an annular solar eclipse will create a stunning "ring of fire" as the Moon covers 96% of the Sun for just over two minutes.

The whole show runs from 09:56 to 14:28 UTC—so set a reminder if you want to catch it.