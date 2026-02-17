Mark your calendars for annular solar eclipse on February 17
Heads up, sky-watchers!
On February 17, 2026, an annular solar eclipse will create a stunning "ring of fire" as the Moon covers 96% of the Sun for just over two minutes.
The whole show runs from 09:56 to 14:28 UTC—so set a reminder if you want to catch it.
Antarctica will see the full show
The main event happens over Antarctica, with stations like Concordia getting the best view.
If you're in southern Africa (think Botswana or South Africa) or parts of Argentina and Chile, you'll see a partial eclipse—about 2.3 million people will catch at least 30% coverage.
How to watch safely
Never look directly at the Sun without proper eclipse glasses—it's seriously risky for your eyes.
Pinhole projectors work too.
During peak moments, look out for cool effects like sharper shadows and weird patterns on the ground.