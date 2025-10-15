Mark your calendars for Comet Lemmon's closest approach to Earth

For the best view, try binoculars or a small telescope to see its tail and fuzzy coma as it zips past Bootes, Ursa Major, and Canes Venatici. The comet will be about 55.4 million miles from Earth on the 21st.

Orionids meteor shower will also peak on the same nights

The same nights, the Orionid meteor shower will peak, with up to 20 meteors per hour in dark skies.

Plus, comet SWAN will also be nearby—so you get two comets and a meteor shower all in one go!