Mark your calendars for Comet Lemmon's closest approach to Earth
Heads up, skywatchers!
On October 22, 2025, you can catch Comet Lemmon glowing low in the northwest sky after sunset—possibly even with the naked eye if conditions are right.
It's a rare chance to see a comet this bright, so don't miss it.
Binoculars or telescope recommended
For the best view, try binoculars or a small telescope to see its tail and fuzzy coma as it zips past Bootes, Ursa Major, and Canes Venatici.
The comet will be about 55.4 million miles from Earth on the 21st.
Orionids meteor shower will also peak on the same nights
The same nights, the Orionid meteor shower will peak, with up to 20 meteors per hour in dark skies.
Plus, comet SWAN will also be nearby—so you get two comets and a meteor shower all in one go!