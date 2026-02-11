Mark your calendars for 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

Where will the eclipse be visible?

If you're at research stations like Concordia in Antarctica, you'll see up to about 96% of the Sun covered for about 2 minutes 20 seconds.

For everyone else—from Antarctica's edges to southern South America and southeastern Africa—a partial eclipse will be visible between 09:56 and 14:27 UTC.

No matter where you are, don't forget those solar eclipse glasses—your eyes will thank you!