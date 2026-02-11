Mark your calendars for 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Mark your calendars for February 17, 2026—an annular solar eclipse will sweep across Antarctica and the Southern Ocean, creating a dramatic "ring of fire" as the Moon leaves a bright ring of the Sun visible.
The annular phase begins at 11:42 UTC and peaks around 12:12 UTC, with the shadow stretching over 4184km.
Where will the eclipse be visible?
If you're at research stations like Concordia in Antarctica, you'll see up to about 96% of the Sun covered for about 2 minutes 20 seconds.
For everyone else—from Antarctica's edges to southern South America and southeastern Africa—a partial eclipse will be visible between 09:56 and 14:27 UTC.
No matter where you are, don't forget those solar eclipse glasses—your eyes will thank you!