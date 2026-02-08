Mark your calendars for total lunar eclipse on March 2-3

Heads up, skywatchers! A total lunar eclipse during the March full Worm Moon is happening overnight on March 2-3, 2026. For a short while, Earth's shadow will completely cover the moon, turning it a dramatic shade of red. The best views will be across Asia, Australia, the Pacific region, and North/Central America.

Why does the moon turn red? During this event, the moon slips into Earth's deepest shadow (the umbra), which is why it looks red—thanks to sunlight filtering through our atmosphere.

It's a cool science moment that only happens when everything lines up just right.

Best views in Asia, Australia, and the Pacific region If you're in Asia or Australia, look up during the evening or at moonrise.

In the western US and Canada, set your alarm for pre-dawn hours (PST 3:04-4:02am MST 4:04-5:02am).

The eastern US gets only a partial show this time.

Sorry Europe and Africa—you'll have to sit this one out.