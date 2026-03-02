Mark your calendars for total lunar eclipse on March 3

Timing and visibility

The action kicks off at 3:44am EST with the first subtle shadow, goes partial at 4:50am and hits full totality from 6:04am to 7:02am (peak at 6:33am).

If you're in eastern Asia, Australia, or across the Pacific, you'll catch it in the evening; North and Central America get an early morning view. East Coast folks see part of totality before moonset; West Coast gets the whole sequence.

Europe and Africa miss out this time.

For best views, grab binoculars or a telescope and find some dark sky!