Mark your calendars for total lunar eclipse on March 3
Technology
Get ready for a total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026!
The Worm Moon will turn a cool reddish-copper as Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon—for about 58 minutes.
Timing and visibility
The action kicks off at 3:44am EST with the first subtle shadow, goes partial at 4:50am and hits full totality from 6:04am to 7:02am (peak at 6:33am).
If you're in eastern Asia, Australia, or across the Pacific, you'll catch it in the evening; North and Central America get an early morning view. East Coast folks see part of totality before moonset; West Coast gets the whole sequence.
Europe and Africa miss out this time.
For best views, grab binoculars or a telescope and find some dark sky!