Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan fund $500 million AI cell initiative Technology May 05, 2026

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are putting $500 million into a bold new project to fight disease using AI.

Through their Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, they want to use advanced AI models of human cells to speed up discoveries in how diseases work and how we can prevent or treat them.

The goal? To make big leaps in health over the next five years by combining smart tech with cutting-edge biology.