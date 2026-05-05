Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan fund $500 million AI cell initiative
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are putting $500 million into a bold new project to fight disease using AI.
Through their Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, they want to use advanced AI models of human cells to speed up discoveries in how diseases work and how we can prevent or treat them.
The goal? To make big leaps in health over the next five years by combining smart tech with cutting-edge biology.
Biohub allocates $400 million to internal AI
$400 million will boost Biohub's own AI research, while the rest helps outside scientists join in.
Alex Rives from Biohub says we need better tools to really understand what's happening inside our bodies at a tiny scale.
The announcement also comes as Meta faces criticism for low tax payments, highlighting how private funding is stepping in where public money sometimes falls short.