Mark Zuckerberg says Meta delayed Muse AI to prioritize safety
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta is taking its time with AI, putting safety first, even delaying the launch of its Muse by several months.
He wants AI models to actually meet what people expect, so users can trust them and companies avoid big mistakes.
As he puts it, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Meta delayed shipping Muse for several months to focus on safety and security."
Mark Zuckerberg backs outside AI reviews
Zuckerberg is all for bringing in outside experts to review how AI is built, not just leaving it up to tech giants.
He thinks this helps keep power balanced and gives regular people more say.
His vision? Make sure advanced tech like superintelligence benefits everyone, not just a few, by focusing on a philosophy based on individual empowerment as the source of prosperity, invention as the primary purpose of superintelligence, and balance of power as the foundation of safety.