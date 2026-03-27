Mark Zuckerberg wants to make Meta 'AI-native' by 2026
Meta is gearing up for a big shift.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made clear his ambition to make the company "AI-native" via internal plans and memos, with team-specific targets: some aim for Q4 2025 while others have goals stretching into early-to-mid 2026.
Basically, AI will be at the heart of everything Meta does, from building products to how teams work behind the scenes.
The goal? Smarter tools, better productivity, and higher-quality products across the board.
AI will assist in coding
By late 2025, over half of code changes in Messenger and WhatsApp should be made with AI help.
Most mid-to-senior engineers are expected to adopt AI tools like DevMate and Gemini. There's even an "AI Builder" role (Meta's way of keeping pace with tech giants like OpenAI and Google).
By early-to-mid 2026, some teams aim for a high share of AI-assisted code.