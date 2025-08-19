Next Article
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta prioritizes AI development over user safety: Report
A fresh Reuters report reveals that Meta, under Mark Zuckerberg, has been pushing its AI tech hard—but not always in the right direction.
Internal documents show their AI systems are allowed to generate false medical info and even promote racially biased views, raising significant questions about ethics and user safety.
Need for tighter rules
Meta's approach puts innovation ahead of protecting users from harm.
Letting AI spread health misinformation and controversial racial content has raised concerns and discussions about the need for tighter rules.
As one recent study highlighted, unchecked AI can easily become a tool for spreading false or harmful narratives—reminding us why responsible tech matters more than ever in 2025.