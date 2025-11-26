Next Article
Mars may have supported life longer than we thought
Technology
A new study from NYU Abu Dhabi suggests Mars might have stayed habitable for way longer than scientists once believed.
Researchers found that even after surface water disappeared, subsurface moisture in places like Gale Crater may have created protected niches where microscopic life could have survived billions of years ago.
Why this matters for future Mars missions
By comparing NASA's Curiosity rover data with UAE desert rocks, the team identified similar minerals—like gypsum—on both planets.
These minerals can preserve signs of ancient life, making them exciting targets for future Mars missions hunting for traces of the planet's past.