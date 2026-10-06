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Mars's polar ice is not as dusty as we thought
The ice contains only 3% dust by mass

Mars's polar ice is not as dusty as we thought

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 06, 2026
04:16 pm
What's the story

A recent study has revealed that the water ice at Mars's north pole is much cleaner than previously thought. The findings, by Aditya Khuller from the University of Washington and graduate student Pari Mohan, could change our understanding of the Red Planet's climate history and its potential habitability. The new analysis found that this ice contains only 3% dust by mass, significantly less than earlier estimates which suggested up to 25%.

Insulating effect

Dust impacts ice's ability to absorb sunlight

Dust in ice acts as an insulator, absorbing sunlight and causing the ice to melt or sublimate depending on air pressure. Khuller explained that if the ice is dustier, it would be darker and absorb more sunlight, leading to faster vaporization.

Methodology shift

New method for analyzing Martian ice

The previous method used to determine the properties of Mars's water ice was based on lunar regolith (dirt) on Earth's Moon.

However, Khuller found this technique wasn't accurate when applied to Earth's ice.

He and Mohan then used a more reliable approach developed by Steve Warren, a professor emeritus at the University of Washington, which has been successfully applied in studying snow and ice on Earth for decades.

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Climate implications

Seasonal changes in polar ice caps

Mars has ice caps at both poles, with a frosty layer of carbon dioxide ice covering them in winter.

The south pole's layer is tens of feet deep, while the north pole's is about a meter deep.

In summer, this carbon dioxide ice sublimates into the air faster at the north pole due to its relative thinness, exposing the more permanent water-ice cap beneath.

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Life possibilities

Implications for past microbial life on Mars

The different layers of ice in Mars's polar caps contain varying amounts of dust, with dirtier layers sandwiched between cleaner ones.

These variations could have affected Mars's climate differently over time.

The current residual cap is low in dust and is contributing to Mars's cold environment.

However, when the dustier layers were exposed, they may have absorbed enough sunlight to melt their particular layer of ice, creating nutrient-rich liquid water pockets that could have supported microbial life.

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