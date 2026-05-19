Marshall debuts Milton ANC headphones with up to 80 hours

Milton ANC memory foam, 6 microphones

Milton ANC brings soft memory foam cushions for comfy listening sessions, plus a classic Marshall look with square ear caps and textured leather.

They're loaded with Bluetooth 6.0, six microphones for better calls and ANC, support for multiple audio codecs (SBC, AAC, LC3, LDAC), and features like Adaptive Loudness and spatial audio.

The battery is replaceable, so you can keep them going longer, and they work with Apple's Find My or Google's Find Hub if you ever misplace them.