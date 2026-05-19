Marshall debuts Milton ANC headphones with up to 80 hours
Marshall just dropped the Milton ANC headphones, and they're all about long-lasting playtime: up to 80 hours without noise cancelation or 50 hours with it.
Priced at $229, these on-ear headphones pack active noise cancelation, are 200g and foldable for easy travel, and are already available at marshall.com and will be available from select retailers starting May 27.
Milton ANC memory foam, 6 microphones
Milton ANC brings soft memory foam cushions for comfy listening sessions, plus a classic Marshall look with square ear caps and textured leather.
They're loaded with Bluetooth 6.0, six microphones for better calls and ANC, support for multiple audio codecs (SBC, AAC, LC3, LDAC), and features like Adaptive Loudness and spatial audio.
The battery is replaceable, so you can keep them going longer, and they work with Apple's Find My or Google's Find Hub if you ever misplace them.