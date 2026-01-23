Marshall drops Heddon: A Wi-Fi hub to upgrade your speakers

Heddon works with Spotify Connect, Tidal, Google Cast, AirPlay, and even has Ethernet for wired connections. You can plug in turntables or older speakers with RCA ports. It's built for newer Marshall models like Acton III and Stanmore III but also plays nice with older ones through RCA outputs. Everything is controlled through the Marshall app.

Is it worth it?

At $299, Heddon isn't cheap—but there are sweet deals: 50% off if you bundle it with select speakers or totally free if you grab two or more eligible models.

Compared to Sonos and WiiM hubs, Heddon stands out by being tailored specifically for Marshall setups—so if you're already in the Marshall family (or want to be), this could be your next audio upgrade.