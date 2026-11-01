Masripithecus moghraensis fossil found in Egypt may reshape human origins
Technology
Scientists just found a 17- to 18-million-year-old ape fossil in Egypt called Masripithecus moghraensis, and it might shake up what we know about where humans come from.
Instead of East Africa being the main spot for early apes, this discovery puts northern Africa (Wadi Moghra specifically) on the map as a key place in our evolutionary story.
Tough teeth link fossil to apes
Masripithecus had tough teeth that hinted at a flexible diet, helping it survive big climate changes.
Even more interesting , it's closely related to modern apes, which challenges old ideas about where our ancestors evolved.
This could connect African and Eurasian fossil records and means scientists may need to rethink how (and where) humans got their start.