Mass General Brigham finds blood pTau217 may reveal Alzheimer's early

pTau217 test could expand diagnosis access

Catching Alzheimer's early could mean faster treatment and better care, especially since there's no cure yet.

As Dr. Hyun-Sik Yang explains, this test finds warning signs even before the usual amyloid scans do.

Plus, it could make diagnosis more accessible worldwide—including places where advanced brain scans aren't easy to get.

This is a big step forward for millions facing Alzheimer's everywhere.