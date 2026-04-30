Mass General Brigham finds blood pTau217 may reveal Alzheimer's early
Technology
Scientists at Mass General Brigham found that measuring pTau217 in blood may reveal early signs of Alzheimer's, well before symptoms or brain scans show anything.
The key? High levels of a protein called pTau217 in your blood, which hints at changes linked to the disease much sooner than current methods.
pTau217 test could expand diagnosis access
Catching Alzheimer's early could mean faster treatment and better care, especially since there's no cure yet.
As Dr. Hyun-Sik Yang explains, this test finds warning signs even before the usual amyloid scans do.
Plus, it could make diagnosis more accessible worldwide—including places where advanced brain scans aren't easy to get.
This is a big step forward for millions facing Alzheimer's everywhere.