Massachusetts court allows case against Meta over Instagram's youth impact
Meta is being taken to court in Massachusetts over claims that Instagram was designed to hook young users and exploit their vulnerabilities.
The state's top court ruled the case can go forward, saying it's about Meta's own actions, not just what people post online.
Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell called this a big step in holding tech giants responsible for how their platforms affect children's mental health.
Meta faces multistate suits, $375 million penalty
This isn't just a Massachusetts thing: Meta's facing lawsuits from 34 other states about social media addiction and harm to young people.
Recently, a California jury awarded a combined $6 million in addiction claims, and New Mexico hit Meta with a $375 million penalty for misleading users.
The pressure on social media companies is definitely ramping up.