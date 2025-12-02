Next Article
Massive sunspot could trigger 'strong solar flares' in coming days
Technology
NASA just spotted a huge sunspot—over 10 times the size of Earth—called Active Region 4294-96.
It's the biggest one seen in 10 years and could spark some powerful solar flares soon.
If that happens, we might even see bright auroras lighting up skies much farther south than usual.
What's happening on Earth?
A strong X1.9 solar flare already erupted from a nearby sunspot, causing a half-hour radio blackout in Australia and affecting aviation and maritime communications.
These X-class flares are the most intense and can mess with our communications by shaking up Earth's atmosphere.
Scientists are keeping an eye out for more activity—and maybe even some epic auroras if things heat up further.