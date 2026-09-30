Mastercard report: AI makes hacking cheaper and easier for attackers
Technology
AI is shaking up the cyber world. According to Mastercard's cybersecurity report, it is now much easier and cheaper for hackers to launch attacks.
AI systems' success rate on apprentice-level cyber tasks jumped from 9% to 50% in just 2 years, and the average cost to independently reproduce a working exploit has fallen to $2.77.
AI detects 86% of AI-made vulnerabilities
It is not all doom and gloom. AI is also helping defenders spot threats faster.
The report found AI now catches up to 86% of vulnerabilities made by other AIs (up from just 37%), cutting the time needed to fix serious issues from 2 weeks down to 3 days.
In India alone, there were nearly 2.9 million cyber incidents last year, so Mastercard suggests using more AI tools for real-time detection and better recovery plans.