Mastercard report: AI makes hacking cheaper and easier for attackers

It is not all doom and gloom. AI is also helping defenders spot threats faster.

The report found AI now catches up to 86% of vulnerabilities made by other AIs (up from just 37%), cutting the time needed to fix serious issues from 2 weeks down to 3 days.

In India alone, there were nearly 2.9 million cyber incidents last year, so Mastercard suggests using more AI tools for real-time detection and better recovery plans.