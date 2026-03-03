Mastodon's new button lets you share content from other websites

Mastodon's decentralized design has made it difficult to introduce a "share" widget. The platform's blog post explains that while the network's distributed nature is its biggest strength, it also complicates the process of creating a share button that directs users to the right server for their account. Although there were third-party solutions available, none were as widely accepted or easily accessible as this new feature.

User benefits

Website owners can add new 'share' button

With the latest update, website owners can now add the new "share" button to their pages. The open-source code of the widget is also available for anyone to view or use for hosting their own version of the button. This update comes after Mastodon's recent addition of a feature that helps new users find relevant servers to join, and "packs" for discovering accounts to follow.