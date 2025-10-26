Chrome on Android gets Material 3 Expressive: What has changed?

Google has completed the rollout of its Material 3 (M3) Expressive redesign for Chrome on Android . The new look was first introduced in late August and is now available to all users. The update comes a few weeks after similar changes were made to most first-party apps, bringing a more cohesive design across Google's software ecosystem.

Design features New elements improve user experience The M3 Expressive redesign brings several new elements to improve user experience. For instance, the three-dot overflow menu now has buttons for forward, bookmark, download, site info, and refresh in circular containers at the top. When you visit a saved page, the star icon's background turns into a rounded square. This makes these actions more visible against an expanding list of options.

UI updates Revamped tab grid with new tab 'plus' The Tab Grid has also been revamped with the new tab 'plus' now sitting in a rounded square with a Dynamic Color background. The tab, Incognito (when active), and Groups switcher gets its own container with a rounded square used to note the current section. Even though Chrome tested some M3 Expressive elements in the address bar, it isn't fully rolled out yet.

Size consistency Button sizes remain unchanged Despite the addition of M3 Expressive components, Chrome has kept the size of these buttons unchanged. This makes everything smaller than the updated interfaces in other apps. The decision to maintain button sizes is in line with how the Chrome UI has remained relatively unchanged through Google's various design language updates over time.