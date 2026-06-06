Mathematicians issue Leiden Declaration urging caution over AI math claims
A group of more than 150 mathematicians just dropped the Leiden Declaration, urging governments not to overstate what AI can really do in math.
This comes after OpenAI claimed its AI had disproved the 80-year-old unit distance conjecture.
The mathematicians warn that while AI can look impressive, its answers often don't hold up when checked closely.
Leiden Declaration calls for expert oversight
The declaration also points out bigger issues, like AI using researchers' work without permission and spreading misinformation.
Plus, with so much focus (and funding) shifting to AI, it's getting tougher for traditional math research to keep up.
Oxford's Leslie Ann Goldberg put it simply: If we trust unreliable results, future discoveries could be at risk.
The group is calling for more expert oversight and thoughtful rules as AI keeps evolving in math.