Mathematicians issue Leiden Declaration urging caution over AI math claims

Leiden Declaration calls for expert oversight

The declaration also points out bigger issues, like AI using researchers' work without permission and spreading misinformation.

Plus, with so much focus (and funding) shifting to AI, it's getting tougher for traditional math research to keep up.

Oxford's Leslie Ann Goldberg put it simply: If we trust unreliable results, future discoveries could be at risk.

The group is calling for more expert oversight and thoughtful rules as AI keeps evolving in math.