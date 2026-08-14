Matic vacuum gains voice and pointing control on Google Gemini
Matic's latest update lets you control its robot vacuum just by talking or pointing. Say "Hey Matic" to start cleaning or ask it to tackle specific rooms: no need for buttons.
The vacuum also responds if you point at a spot, though it cleans where you point rather than finding messes on its own.
The tech runs on Google Gemini's cloud, and while the "follow me" feature sometimes loses track near obstacles, overall it works smoothly.
Matic plans onboard AI, price rises
Matic's team plans to boost the robot's onboard AI so it won't rely as much on the internet; plus upcoming updates will help it recognize objects like furniture and toys for smarter cleaning.
Heads up: the price has already jumped from $1,095 to $1,245 because of rising costs and will go up again to $1,495 on September 9.
Instead of launching a new model right now, Matic is focusing on making this one even better.