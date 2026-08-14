Matic vacuum gains voice and pointing control on Google Gemini

Matic's latest update lets you control its robot vacuum just by talking or pointing. Say "Hey Matic" to start cleaning or ask it to tackle specific rooms: no need for buttons.

The vacuum also responds if you point at a spot, though it cleans where you point rather than finding messes on its own.

The tech runs on Google Gemini's cloud, and while the "follow me" feature sometimes loses track near obstacles, overall it works smoothly.