Matrix Cellular fears losing over 20 years' data in Delhi fire

Tata Communications struggles to restore services

Tata Communications says getting things back on track has been tough, even with backup plans in place.

The fire also knocked out parts of Google Cloud's network in India and caused R2 Net, an internet provider, to lose up to $2 million plus important tracking info used by law enforcement.

Authorities suspect lithium batteries started the blaze but are still investigating.

The incident may raise concerns about data center safety and reliability.