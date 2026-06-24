Matrix Cellular fears losing over 20 years' data in Delhi fire
A huge fire broke out at a Delhi data center run by Tata Communications and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres on June 5, 2026, wrecking server racks and electrical systems.
Matrix Cellular, a SIM card provider, is worried it might lose more than 20 years of business and operational data stored there.
Tata Communications struggles to restore services
Tata Communications says getting things back on track has been tough, even with backup plans in place.
The fire also knocked out parts of Google Cloud's network in India and caused R2 Net, an internet provider, to lose up to $2 million plus important tracking info used by law enforcement.
Authorities suspect lithium batteries started the blaze but are still investigating.
The incident may raise concerns about data center safety and reliability.