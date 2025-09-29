Maximor raises $9 million to help finance teams ditch Excel
Maximor, a startup launched in 2024 by former Microsoft executives who worked on finance and data projects, just secured $9 million in seed funding led by Foundation Capital and backed by CFOs from Ramp, Gusto, MongoDB, Zuora, and Big Four accounting firms.
The goal? To develop their AI platform aiming to replace the reliance on Excel spreadsheets in finance teams.
The AI platform pulls together transaction data almost instantly
Maximor's AI platform automates financial workflows that usually eat up hours in Excel.
It connects with tools like ERP, CRM, billing, and payroll systems to pull together transaction data almost instantly.
This means companies can close their books faster—one client even cut month-end close time from eight days to four—and still get audit-ready reports and documentation that support compliance with GAAP and IFRS standards.
Team of 18 split between New York and Bengaluru
With a team of 18 split between New York and Bengaluru, Maximor focuses on mid-sized businesses making over $50 million across the US, China, and India.
Their tech blends smart automation with optional human review for extra accuracy—so companies save time without losing trust in the numbers.