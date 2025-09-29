Maximor raises $9 million to help finance teams ditch Excel

The AI platform pulls together transaction data almost instantly

Maximor's AI platform automates financial workflows that usually eat up hours in Excel.

It connects with tools like ERP, CRM, billing, and payroll systems to pull together transaction data almost instantly.

This means companies can close their books faster—one client even cut month-end close time from eight days to four—and still get audit-ready reports and documentation that support compliance with GAAP and IFRS standards.