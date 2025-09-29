Meta's latest VR headset update makes creating 3D models easier

New features include Horizon TV Hub, Hyperspace Capture

Horizon TV Hub brings Netflix, Prime Video, ESPN, Peacock, Hulu, and Disney+ together in one place—plus Dolby Atmos and Vision for better sound and visuals.

Horizon Studio lets you use AI-powered voice commands to create or edit virtual spaces in Horizon Worlds.

With Hyperspace Capture, you can scan your room with the headset cameras to make a detailed 3D model in minutes.