Meta's latest VR headset update makes creating 3D models easier
Meta just rolled out a bunch of free updates for its Quest VR headsets at Connect 2025.
These new features boost streaming, make building virtual worlds easier, and let you capture real rooms in 3D.
The coolest stuff is reserved for the latest Quest 3 and 3S models.
New features include Horizon TV Hub, Hyperspace Capture
Horizon TV Hub brings Netflix, Prime Video, ESPN, Peacock, Hulu, and Disney+ together in one place—plus Dolby Atmos and Vision for better sound and visuals.
Horizon Studio lets you use AI-powered voice commands to create or edit virtual spaces in Horizon Worlds.
With Hyperspace Capture, you can scan your room with the headset cameras to make a detailed 3D model in minutes.
Quest 3 and Quest 3S come with improved mixed reality
Meta's using smart tech like Gaussian Splatting to turn photos into accurate 3D spaces fast, while AI helps design virtual assets with just your voice.
The focus is on making mixed reality more immersive—and putting creative tools right in your hands.
If you're eyeing an upgrade: Quest 3 and Quest 3S come with improved mixed reality features.