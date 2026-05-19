May 20 waxing crescent moon aligns with Jupiter in Gemini Technology May 19, 2026

Heads up, space fans!

On May 20, the waxing crescent Moon will align with Jupiter just after sunset, creating a striking pair in the Gemini constellation.

Both will be visible for several hours before slipping below the western horizon.

Venus, also known as the "evening star," will also make an appearance near the horizon.