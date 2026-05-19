May 20 waxing crescent moon aligns with Jupiter in Gemini
Heads up, space fans!
On May 20, the waxing crescent Moon will align with Jupiter just after sunset, creating a striking pair in the Gemini constellation.
Both will be visible for several hours before slipping below the western horizon.
Venus, also known as the "evening star," will also make an appearance near the horizon.
With 6-inch telescope spot Jupiter features
If you have a 6-inch telescope, you can spot Jupiter's famous cloud bands, its Great Red Spot, and four major moons: Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.
The Moon will show off craters and dark plains like Mare Crisium and Mare Fecunditatis along its day-night line.
Venus sets first about two and a half hours after sunset; then Jupiter and finally the Moon roughly half an hour after midnight.
Use skywatching tracker to time visibility
Want perfect timing? Use a skywatching tracker to see when everything's visible from your location.
As evening goes on, watch how the Moon slowly moves away from Jupiter, a cool detail for anyone curious about astronomy.