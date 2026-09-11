Maya humanoid robot performs Indian-classical dance to 'Wajle Ki Bara'
Maya, a humanoid robot, just wowed the internet by performing an Indian classical dance to the Marathi song Wajle Ki Bara.
Shared on Instagram by Sohan Rai, who is known as Zikiguy, and called "World's first Indian Classical Dance performed by a Humanoid Robot!"
Maya was created by Tuesday Labs and Masters's Union students using the Unitree G1 platform.
Maya in traditional attire, motion captured
Maya's look features traditional attire, jewelry, a 3D-printed waist, and even a human-hair wig for that authentic vibe.
Her moves came from motion-capture recordings of a real dancer and were programmed into her using reinforcement learning to nail balance and accuracy.
The performance sparked mixed reactions online: some loved how technology met tradition, while others worried robots might lack the emotional depth needed for art.