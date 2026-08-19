Maya Protocol loses $11 million as CACAO token crashes
On August 19, 2026, Maya Protocol, a platform that lets people trade across different blockchains, got hit by a major exploit.
Hackers found a series of bugs and managed to steal about $1.7 million in crypto, including 20 bitcoins, plus roughly $300,000 of other assets.
But the real blow came when their CACAO token crashed in value, pushing total losses to around $11 million.
Missing transaction bug inflated CACAO supply
The breach started when the system wrongly flagged a transaction as missing, which accidentally pumped millions of extra CACAO tokens into the pool.
The attacker quickly withdrew these and swapped them for other assets. As arbitrage traders bought the now nearly worthless CACAO, losses piled up fast.
Maya Protocol says it is fixing the bugs and trying to recover funds, and it is asking the hacker to return what was taken.