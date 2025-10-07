Why Maybelline has joined hands with Snapchat in India
What's the story
Maybelline New York has joined hands with Snapchat to launch an augmented reality (AR) beauty platform called MNY Look Studio. The innovative tool is specifically designed for Indian consumers during the festive season. It allows users to try out different makeup looks virtually, get personalized color suggestions based on their skin undertones, and share their creations with friends.
Cultural relevance
Platform features AR makeup styles for popular Indian festivals
The platform, developed by Snapchat's in-house innovation studio, is exclusively tailored for the Indian market. It features four AR makeup styles inspired by popular Indian festivals such as Diwali, Navratri, as well as Durga Puja. The tool also suggests Maybelline products that correspond with the virtual looks created by users.
Strategic partnership
Maybelline, Snapchat highlight importance of tech in beauty
Jessica Rode, the General Manager of Maybelline New York India, said this partnership allows them to engage consumers with interactive tech while staying culturally relevant. She highlighted Snapchat's strong foothold among Gen Z in India as a major reason for the collaboration. Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Snap AR Developer Marketing and Branded Innovation at Snap Inc, also stressed on the power of AR and AI in making beauty more accessible and personalized.
Makeup hub
MNY Look Studio aims to boost Maybelline's presence during festivals
The MNY Look Studio platform is designed to make Maybelline a go-to destination for makeup experimentation during India's peak festive season. This is when beauty and cosmetics sales usually see a spike. The collaboration between Maybelline and Snapchat marks an innovative step in the beauty industry, leveraging technology to enhance consumer experience and engagement.