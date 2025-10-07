Why Maybelline has joined hands with Snapchat in India

Maybelline New York has joined hands with Snapchat to launch an augmented reality (AR) beauty platform called MNY Look Studio. The innovative tool is specifically designed for Indian consumers during the festive season. It allows users to try out different makeup looks virtually, get personalized color suggestions based on their skin undertones, and share their creations with friends.

Cultural relevance Platform features AR makeup styles for popular Indian festivals The platform, developed by Snapchat's in-house innovation studio, is exclusively tailored for the Indian market. It features four AR makeup styles inspired by popular Indian festivals such as Diwali, Navratri, as well as Durga Puja. The tool also suggests Maybelline products that correspond with the virtual looks created by users.

Strategic partnership Maybelline, Snapchat highlight importance of tech in beauty Jessica Rode, the General Manager of Maybelline New York India, said this partnership allows them to engage consumers with interactive tech while staying culturally relevant. She highlighted Snapchat's strong foothold among Gen Z in India as a major reason for the collaboration. Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Snap AR Developer Marketing and Branded Innovation at Snap Inc, also stressed on the power of AR and AI in making beauty more accessible and personalized.