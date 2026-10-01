Mayura Hospitals wins Digital Health Innovation Award for diabetes model

The RRR model takes a three-step approach: first focusing on improving markers such as blood sugar, insulin resistance, weight, and blood pressure through a structured program, then maintaining remission, and finally restoring long-term health.

It blends allopathic medicine and Ayurveda with a focus on nutrition, exercise, and fasting, plus support from a team of doctors.

Cool tech like the NadiIQ Smart Ring tracks things like heart rate and sleep to make each plan even more personal.

With around 101 million Indians living with diabetes and another 136 million prediabetes, Mayura's data-driven approach (using DNA information, blood tests, wearables, and AI) offers hope for smarter treatment that actually fits each person's needs.