MBDA debuts FastTrack AI, cuts cruise missile planning to minutes
Technology
MBDA, a European missile maker, just launched FastTrack, an AI tool that slashes cruise missile planning from days to minutes.
Revealed at the Eurosatory defense show in Paris, FastTrack quickly analyzes things like terrain, weather, radar coverage, and enemy defenses to suggest smart flight paths.
FastTrack predicts stealthness and coordinates drones
One cool feature is its "stealthness" indicator: it predicts how much of a missile's route will stay hidden from enemy eyes (simulations showed 75% to 85% stealth).
FastTrack can also adapt on the fly; in a recent simulation nearly 1,000km away, it worked with about 30 expendable drones to distract air defenses.
This combo boosted mission success rates from under 50% to over 80%, making strike plans faster and more effective than ever.