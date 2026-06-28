MBDA debuts FastTrack AI, cuts cruise missile planning to minutes

FastTrack predicts stealthness and coordinates drones

One cool feature is its "stealthness" indicator: it predicts how much of a missile's route will stay hidden from enemy eyes (simulations showed 75% to 85% stealth).

FastTrack can also adapt on the fly; in a recent simulation nearly 1,000km away, it worked with about 30 expendable drones to distract air defenses.

This combo boosted mission success rates from under 50% to over 80%, making strike plans faster and more effective than ever.