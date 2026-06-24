McAfee finds 2 in 3 Indians encounter online health scams

Over half trust influencer health tips

The study found that celebrity and influencer endorsements can make these scams even more convincing.

Over half of respondents admitted they're more likely to trust health tips from influencers, even though 54% say they have seen health or wellness content that appeared to be endorsed by a celebrity or public figure and was later revealed or suspected to be fake, misleading, or AI-generated.

It's a reminder to stay sharp when scrolling through health advice online.