McAfee finds 2 in 3 Indians encounter online health scams
Turns out, two out of three Indians have encountered health and wellness scams, according to a new McAfee study.
Social media is the main culprit, with YouTube and Instagram topping the list of platforms where respondents encountered celebrity- or influencer-endorsed health content that was later suspected to be fake or misleading.
Scammers are getting creative, using AI-generated content, fake endorsements, and urgent messages to push misleading advice and products.
Young adults are especially in their sights.
Over half trust influencer health tips
The study found that celebrity and influencer endorsements can make these scams even more convincing.
Over half of respondents admitted they're more likely to trust health tips from influencers, even though 54% say they have seen health or wellness content that appeared to be endorsed by a celebrity or public figure and was later revealed or suspected to be fake, misleading, or AI-generated.
It's a reminder to stay sharp when scrolling through health advice online.