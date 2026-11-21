McGill researchers build bacteria-powered computer solving subset-sum math problems
Researchers at McGill University have built a computer that actually runs on living bacteria.
This system uses bacteria multiplying to solve tricky math problems, so the more they grow, the more computing power they have.
In early tests, these tiny "processors" cracked subset-sum puzzles with up to seven numbers by exploring different solutions all at once.
Microchannel chip uses fast-growing Vibrio natriegens
The setup uses a chip filled with tiny channels where bacteria move around like little problem-solvers.
Each junction in the chip helps them decide which numbers to include or skip in their calculations.
The team used Vibrio natriegens (a super-fast-growing bacterium) to make things even speedier.
While it's still experimental, this tech could one day help with things like cryptography or biology research, maybe even handling problems that regular computers struggle with now.