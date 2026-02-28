McGill University, Jubilant Bhartia Foundation to set up AI center

Centre will also serve as a research hub

The goal is to create a strong link between academics and real-world skills, helping India move closer to becoming a global leader in AI.

McGill's president, Deep Saini, said the center "represents an important step in expanding the University's global presence, strengthening international partnerships, and extending its academic reach."

The center will also serve as a research hub to foster AI solutions tailored to India's digital transformation journey.

If you're interested in tech or want your work to have real impact, this could be one to watch.