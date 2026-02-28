McGill University, Jubilant Bhartia Foundation to set up AI center
McGill University and the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation are teaming up to open a new Centre of Excellence in AI Education and Research.
The center will offer a hands-on Master's program designed to help students become industry-ready AI engineers—basically, bridging the gap between what you learn in class and what companies actually need.
The partnership was made official at an event attended by top officials from both India and Canada.
Centre will also serve as a research hub
The goal is to create a strong link between academics and real-world skills, helping India move closer to becoming a global leader in AI.
McGill's president, Deep Saini, said the center "represents an important step in expanding the University's global presence, strengthening international partnerships, and extending its academic reach."
The center will also serve as a research hub to foster AI solutions tailored to India's digital transformation journey.
If you're interested in tech or want your work to have real impact, this could be one to watch.