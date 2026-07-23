MeBeMe launches on iOS to swap scrolling for real progress
Technology
MeBeMe just dropped on iOS, and it's here to help you swap endless scrolling for real-life progress.
Instead of limiting your phone time, the app lets you pick identities like "runner" or "lifelong learner" and gives you simple tasks (think joining a book club or trying out new recipes) to make those goals part of your routine.
MeBeMe has no accounts or ads
With over 75 identities covering everything from fitness to hobbies, MeBeMe keeps things fresh and personal.
You control how often it nudges you, and the "Break Your Scroll" feature even uses Siri for quick reminders.
Creator Eric Wolfram says privacy is key: there are no accounts or ads, all data stays on your device, and it's totally free (Android version coming soon).