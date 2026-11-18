Medanta Hospital performs 1st-ever dual-console robotic heart bypass in Gurugram
Big news from Gurugram: Medanta Hospital has made history by performing the first-ever dual-console robotic heart bypass.
On November 18, 2026, two surgeons teamed up on separate consoles using the SSI Mantra robot to treat the patient.
The best part? The patient is already recovering well after this minimally invasive procedure.
SSI Mantra enables beating heart surgery
Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, who supervised the team, said the procedure demonstrated the capabilities of the SSI Mantra system in advanced minimally invasive cardiac surgery.
The SSI Mantra's 5 robotic arms let doctors work together with precision while the heart kept beating: no heart-lung machine needed.
This tech isn't just cool; it could make advanced heart care more accessible and put Indian innovation on the global map.