MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro aligns with India's AI, semiconductor goals
Technology
India is stepping up its game in tech and telecom, with big moves in AI and semiconductor development.
MediaTek's recently launched Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset powers smarter, AI-driven devices, and is in line with India's semiconductor ambitions and efforts to build a broader semiconductor ecosystem.
Executives highlight AI, India seeks 6G
MediaTek India Managing Director Anku Jain says their new chipset shows real commitment to accelerating AI processing on devices.
Meanwhile, Berjesh Chawla, Accenture India Managing Director and Lead for Communications, Media and Technology, points out that AI could handle network operations on its own while making customer service smoother.
And India wants a say in shaping 6G too, aiming for a bigger role on the global tech stage.