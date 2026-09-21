MediaTek unveils 3nm Dimensity CX C10 Max for AI ultraportables
MediaTek just dropped the Dimensity CX C10 Max, a processor built for high-end, ultra-portable laptops, especially those AI-focused Googlebook devices.
Powered by TSMC's 3-nanometer technology, this chip packs an eight-core CPU and 11-core GPU, plus MediaTek's 8th-generation NPU, the MediaTek NPU 890, that can handle up to 55 trillion operations per second.
Translation: it's made for fast, on-device AI tasks like Gemini Intelligence features and AI-assisted imaging features such as HDR video, smoother zoom, cinematic video, and continuous focus.
C10 Max supports Wi-Fi 7
The C10 Max also supports Wi-Fi 7 (think blazing-fast downloads) and Bluetooth 6.0 for smoother wireless connections.
Its efficient design means thinner laptops with more battery life, no noisy fans needed.
Meanwhile, Qualcomm is stepping up too with its own Snapdragon X Elite chip in the HP Googlebook 14, so expect even more powerful AI laptops hitting shelves soon.