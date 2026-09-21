MediaTek unveils 3nm Dimensity CX C10 Max for AI ultraportables

MediaTek just dropped the Dimensity CX C10 Max, a processor built for high-end, ultra-portable laptops, especially those AI-focused Googlebook devices.

Powered by TSMC's 3-nanometer technology, this chip packs an eight-core CPU and 11-core GPU, plus MediaTek's 8th-generation NPU, the MediaTek NPU 890, that can handle up to 55 trillion operations per second.

Translation: it's made for fast, on-device AI tasks like Gemini Intelligence features and AI-assisted imaging features such as HDR video, smoother zoom, cinematic video, and continuous focus.