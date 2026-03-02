MediaTek's MWC 2026 showcase: 5G-Advanced CPE with Wi-Fi 8

AI interactions on devices

The new CPE uses the T930 modem and Filogic 8000 chips, supporting the latest global standards.

With eight receive antennas and advanced MIMO tech, it improves spectrum efficiency by over 40% and boosts uplink throughput by 40%.

The Dimensity 9500 chip brings smart AI interactions—think chatting with your phone or glasses using text, images, speech, or even video.