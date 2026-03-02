MediaTek's MWC 2026 showcase: 5G-Advanced CPE with Wi-Fi 8
MediaTek just dropped some big tech news at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, showing off the world's first 5G-Advanced CPE with Wi-Fi 8, plus new on-device AI features for smartphones and smart glasses.
AI interactions on devices
The new CPE uses the T930 modem and Filogic 8000 chips, supporting the latest global standards.
With eight receive antennas and advanced MIMO tech, it improves spectrum efficiency by over 40% and boosts uplink throughput by 40%.
The Dimensity 9500 chip brings smart AI interactions—think chatting with your phone or glasses using text, images, speech, or even video.
Robotics powered by edge computing
MediaTek also demoed its next-gen robotics powered by edge computing and teamed up with Ericsson to show off ultra-fast, low-latency 6G data calls.
Their partnerships, and Ericsson's separate collaboration with Apple, are all about making future devices smarter and more connected—so you can expect faster networks and cooler AI features in the coming years.