Medical Microinstruments gets FDA IDE for Symani Alzheimer's trial

REMIND trial targets deep cervical nodes

This study is all about targeting deep cervical lymph nodes, aiming to restore the brain's waste-clearing pathways and remove harmful proteins linked to Alzheimer's.

The surgery is super delicate because these vessels are tiny.

Over 30 days, researchers will track patient safety, and over six months, brain scans, and any changes in memory or thinking skills.

MMI's CEO calls it a new era for using robotics against tough diseases like Alzheimer's.