Medical tampons could help spot ovarian cancer sooner Technology Feb 21, 2026

Researchers in the UK are testing if medical tampons and swabs can help spot ovarian cancer sooner.

The VIOLET trial, led by the University of Southampton in collaboration with University Hospital Southampton, which is sponsoring and recruiting for the study, aims to enroll around 250 women, including patients already diagnosed with ovarian cancer who are having their ovaries removed and women with BRCA mutations opting for risk-reducing surgery.