Medical University of South Carolina study finds rTMS reduces smoking

High-frequency rTMS cut 11 cigarettes daily

Smokers who got high-frequency rTMS on the brain's self-control center cut back by about 11 cigarettes a day, while those with stimulation on craving-related areas smoked five fewer per day.

The placebo group smoked six fewer per day.

Lead author Xingbao Li called this a "It's a kind of precision medicine" approach, saying rTMS could restore balance in the brain and maybe even help tackle other addictions like meth or alcohol down the line.